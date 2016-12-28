Neepawa Town Council - Tuesday, Dec. 20: New company taking over garbage collection

Details Published on Wednesday, December 28, 2016

By Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Banner/Neepawa Press

A new company will start picking up Neepawa’s garbage and recycling in 2017. Town council voted on Tuesday, Dec. 20 to enter an agreement with Municipal Waste Management (MWM). The deal with the company, who is based out of Souris, will be for three years (2017-2019), with an option for a possible two year extension on the contract. The existing agreement with TAC Ventures of Neepawa expires on Dec. 31.

MWM, TAC and a third company, OSS of Yorkton, SK, bid on the waste and recycling collection contract. MWM had the low bid at $301,306.75 per year. TAC Ventures’ bid was next closest at $341,686.80, while the OSS bid was considerably higher than the other companies. The OSS bid also only included a full cart style (similar to Brandon’s individual waste and recycling bins) as pick-up. TAC would provide a traditional bag pick-up service, while MWM would provide bag pick-up with an option to change to cart in the future should the Town decide to go that route.

Neepawa Mayor Adrian de Groot said MWM offered the widest variety of options at the best rate over a shorter term. He noted that it offers the Town flexibility with how it can proceed in the future.

“One of the things that was important to us was the option for the five year contract. As well, we’ve ask our public works committee to look at solid waste and recycling pick-up, so we’ve been doing some background work. So, one of the options is ‘Do we provide that service with in-house personnel? Do we buy equipment and if so, do we look at the bin system?’. Based on that conversation, we didn’t want to misguide anybody who would be tendering, in order to say ‘We’re going to be up front with you. We’re reviewing this right now, so we wanted a short term contract.’ We talked to our current contractor about those opportunities and [they] weren’t interested in discussing it. So then we thought, why don’t we go out to tender rather than just renew the contract, which traditionally has been done. We thought let’s check the marketplace,” stated de Groot. “[MWM] is a broad company, a global company. There is no doubt about it that they’ll be able to do [the job].”

Exact details on the transition schedule, number of vehicles and individuals that would be a part of the new waste and recycling collection pick-up were not released during the council meeting, though it was mentioned that a truck would be permanently located in Neepawa and several local individuals would be hired and trained to do the work.

Town not pleased with PUB: The Town of Neepawa is not happy with the lack of progress that’s been made on its request for a water rate increase. Before any rate changes can be made, municipalities most apply to the Public Utilities Board (PUB) for the revision. Neepawa submitted a request to PUB, its third application over a three year period, in late 2015 and has yet to receive an answer. The rates have not been significantly changed since 2011.

Recently, Town administration received an update from PUB, which indicated that the application was still in the queue. Mayor de Groot said this delay is unacceptable.

“We keep asking ‘When is this going to happen?’, and we get the same answer every time. I’ve had administration do an estimate on the lost numbers for revenue, while we’ve waited and it adds up to over $350,000 since the last rate increase.” said de Groot, “It’s a real frustration. I’ve approached the minister during the most recent Association of Manitoba Municipalities meeting and he was very respectful, and then we receive a letter back saying that it’s in the queue. Come on!”

During the council meeting, Deputy mayor Darryl Gerrard noted that delays like this make municipal officials look bad, because it forces larger one time increases on ratepayers once the application is passed, as opposed to smaller incremental bumps that are more in line with annual increases to costs or labour. The Town of Neepawa plans on immediately contacting PUB, as well as MLA Eileen Clarke, to see what can be done to deal with this situation.

Rosedale Waterline: A new rural water supply line through Neepawa to the RM of Rosedale is being examined. The construction of a 25 kilometre stretch of pipe would connect the town’s water supply and could move between 100 and 150 cubic metres of water per day. It would allow for three per cent of water capacity to be transferred to Eden for a negotiated fee and contribution to the capital costs. Deliberation on a potential deal will likely begin in the new year.

Misc: Neepawa has received an invitation from Sport Manitoba to submit a bid for the 2020 Power Smart Manitoba Games. Town officials did not openly disregard the concept of hosting the games, but noted that it was a large endeavour. They believed that it would likely require a co-hosting option, if it were ever to be seriously explored. The Town of Virden recently decided not to move forward with hosting the 2018 Winter Games, after finding that they’d be unable to put together the number of volunteers needed to stage the two week event. Neepawa had previously hosted the 1976 Summer Games and had co-hosted the 1992 Summer Games with Minnedosa. The deadline to apply for the 2020 Games is Feb. 2017.

RCMP and Town officials have agreed to renew their occupancy agreement on 239 Mill Street. The deal will now run until 2021. Details on the contract were not released. Representatives with Beautiful Plains Community Foundation made a presentation to council. The slide show examined the history of BPCF and how it assists organization both within Neepawa and across the region. It also discussed some ideas on working with the Town in the future.