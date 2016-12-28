Community Foundation gives and receives

Details Published on Wednesday, December 28, 2016

By Kate Jackman-Atkinson

The Neepawa Banner/Neepawa Press

On Dec 15, the Beautiful Plains Community Foundation (BPCF) presented a grant to the Neepawa chapter of Victoria’s Quilts Canada. The organization makes and distributes hand-made quilts to cancer patients. The foundation’s $1,500 grant will help pay for flannelette backing, batting and quilting. The quilt tops are made by volunteers, usually with donated material.

Now in its fourth year, the Neepawa chapter of Victoria’s Quilts has distributed about 110 quilts so far this year. Each year, they have seen demand increase, they distributed 84 quilts in 2015 and 38 quilts in 2014. Quilts are requested by a patient, their family or friends, through the organization’s head office in Ottawa.

The Neepawa chapter is the only Manitoba-based chapter of the national charity and they serve people throughout rural Manitoba. In addition to a core of Neepawa quilters, the organization also has volunteer quilters from elsewhere in the province, including Brandon and a woman in Steinbach who has made 100 quilt tops.