Congregate Meal Program offers food and fellowship

Details Published on Tuesday, December 27, 2016

By Kate Jackman-Atkinson

The Neepawa Banner/Neepawa Press

Four days a week, seniors from across the community have the chance for some food and fellowship, thanks to the community’s Congregate Meal Program. Held at the Neepawa Drop In Centre, the meal program was established as a way to give seniors, many of whom live alone, a chance to socialize and enjoy a nutritious meal.

The program is run under Home Assistance Neepawa and District’s (HAND) umbrella, though it receives some funding from Prairie Mountain Health.

Held Tuesday to Fridays, the Congregate Meal Program is open to anyone 55 years of age or older, as well as the disabled. Attendees are treated to lunch, including beverages and dessert, all served by community volunteers. On any given day, there are between 23 and 35 diners, with special meals, such as those in celebration of Christmas, Mothers’ Day or Fathers’ Day attracting more people. People can come as often as everyday, “It’s a real social thing, people look forward to visiting,” said Barnaby.

Attendees are welcome to bring visitors or hold special events, such as birthdays or anniversaries, during the lunches. Barnaby adds that they can also work with dietary restrictions and allergies.

The meals are cooked by the husband and wife team of Vicki and George Woloski and served by volunteers, including two Mormon Elders who have been volunteering their time for about three years as part of their missionary work. Of the volunteers, Barnaby said, “We have a great group… We appreciate all of the volunteers, they make it happen.”

The meals cost $7 and for the last three years, a partnership with the Handy Van offers the meal, as well as a ride to and from the Drop In Centre, for $11 for anyone living in Neepawa.