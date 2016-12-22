The Dispatch - Driver clocked doing 160 km/h

Details Published on Thursday, December 22, 2016

Submitted

Spruce Plains RCMP

On Nov. 27, a vehicle was located travelling west on Highway 16, doing 160 km/hr in a posted 100 km/hr zone. At the time of stop, visibility on the highway was near zero due to heavy fog and the road conditions were icy.

The 19 year old driver was arrested for Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle. Upon his arrest, the driver admitted to speeding and told police he was travelling at that speed in hopes to commit suicide by driving off the road or by collision. The male was brought to the hospital and assessed by a doctor. The male has been charged with Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle.

On Dec. 1, Minnedosa RCMP were called to a disturbance at a residence in the 100 block of 3rd Street NE in Minnedosa. Reports made that a male was outside the residence yelling and screaming. Police attended the residence and a male was seen exiting the rear of the house into the garage. Police attended the garage and the male began to back his truck out of the garage. Police told the male to stop the vehicle at which time, the male put the vehicle in drive and proceeded to drive at the police. Members were able to get away before being hit by the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was identified as David Bold of Minnedosa. On Dec. 4, police attended the residence of Bold and located him inside. Bold was placed under arrest at this time and began resisting police. Bold was taken into custody and remanded to Brandon Corrections. David Bold has been charged with Assault on Police Officer with a Weapon, Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle, Resisting Arrest and Fail to Comply with conditions of a Probation Order.

On Dec. 5, Neepawa RCMP responded to a two vehicle collision on highway 16 near The Greenhouse. Neepawa Fire Department along with EMS from Neepawa and Minnedosa responded as well. It was determined that a car travelling east had lost control on the very icy roads and crossed into the oncoming traffic. A truck travelling west was unable to avoid the car and collided into the passenger side of the car. The driver of the truck, a 41 year old from Oakbank, was treated on scene with minor injuries. The passenger of the car, a 16 year old female from Minnedosa, who needed to be extracted from the vehicle, was transported to Neepawa hospital for her injuries and released. The driver of the car, a 17 year old female from Minnedosa, was transported to the Childrens’ ward of Health Science Center in Winnipeg for her injuries. She remains in the hospital in serious condition.

On Dec. 10, Minnedosa RCMP stopped a vehicle for a stop sign infraction. Upon speaking with the driver, police detected a strong smell of marijuana. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were subsequently arrested and the vehicle was searched. Police were unable to locate any drugs in the vehicle. Upon speaking with the driver, who was now sitting in the back seat of the police vehicle, police detected the odor of liquor coming from the male. At this time, the male was detained for an impaired driving investigation and instructed to provide a sample of his breath into a road side screening device, which he failed. The male was than arrested for impaired driving and provided two samples of breath at the Minnedosa Detachment. Readings from the breath samples were 130mg and 120 mg of alcohol in 100 mL of blood. As a result, Carey Kristalowich, of Minnedosa, has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.