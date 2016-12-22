Watch for open water

The Neepawa Banner/Neepawa Press

Neepawa Wildlife Association would like to warn people who will be out on Lake Irwin to use caution.

The organization has their aeration pumps in operation at the north end of the lake, which creates open water. The pumps help keep the oxygen level higher under the ice, to help the fish survive the winter. The open water is at the north end of the lake and the organization is asking people to use extreme caution in that area.

The water started to open up on Monday, Dec. 19 as the weather warmed, and there is expected to be more open water in the next few days,