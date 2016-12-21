Where are they now? - Manitoba Bantam “BB” hockey champions 1957-58

Details Published on Wednesday, December 21, 2016

By Rick Sparling

The Neepawa Press

In the 1957-58 season, the Neepawa West Park Bantam “BB” hockey club were the provincial champions, winning the Clint Bennest Memorial Trophy.

Homer Gill managed the 1956-57 Tom Thumb team to a district championship and managed two Bantam BB teams to provincial titles (1957-58 and 1960-61). Homer's career was mostly in the teaching field and was instrumental in keeping the school hockey programs going. He was an entrepreneur as well, being involved in some businesses and in the insurance business. Homer married Wilma Steplar and had one child. Homer passed away in 2014. Wilma currently lives in Neepawa.

Bill Nicholson worked as a policeman in Winnipeg for 25 years, then onto the TD bank. He and Lynda, his wife of 51 years, moved to Vancouver, where he worked for Themis and Lynda in the travel industry. They have two children and four grandchildren. Bill and Lynda are spending their retirement years in Delta, BC.

George Howden moved to BC in 1965 and just kept moving. New Zealand, Australia, England, United States, Japan and back to Australia in 1985. He worked in sales and marketing and retired in 2013. There’s not much hockey in Australia, but lots of surfing. He married an Australian, Jacinta Kennedy, and they have five boys, two grandchildren and more on the way. He plans to be back for a visit next year.

Dave Bennet was a teacher and vice principal at NACI for 34 years, with one year sojourns in England (1968) and Australia (1975) as an exchange teacher. He married his high school sweetheart, Myra Howe.

They have two sons (both teachers) and three grandchildren. Being retired, their most rewarding activity is volunteering including for three Neepawa reunions in 1978, 1998 and 2008. Dave has been a Rotarian for over 30 years. He plays softball in Arizona, where he and Myra spend their winters.

Dargie Bennet graduated from the University of Manitoba in 1965 and went on to work in computer and information technology for 42 years. He worked for Alcan Aluminum Corp. In Montreal, Kitimac, BC and in Cleveland, Ohio; and then for Suncor Energy in Fort McMurray and Edmonton in Alberta, Sarnia and Toronto in Ontario and in Denver, Colorado.

He retired in 2008 and lives in Guelph, Ontario, where he is active in various activities including managing their residents’ website. Dargie married Diana Browning from Lachine, Quebec and they have three children and six grandchildren.

Garth King worked in Air Services with Transport Canada for 10 years then in Human Resources with Transport Canada, Revenue Taxation and National Defence before retiring in 1998. He ran a computer consulting company for a few years post retirement. Garth now resides in Parksville, BC, where he enjoys playing hockey, golfing and biking. Garth is married to Marnie Render from Winnipeg. They have two children and two grandchildren.

Lawrence Sprott, quite the hockey player in his youth, moved out to British Columbia and mysteriously seemed to disappear. Many sources think that Lawrence passed away a few years ago, but no one knows if, how, or where.

Arni Boyd came from Carman with Manitoba Hydro and while he was stationed here, he and Bob Smith, together, coached the team to the championship.

Bob Birnie worked for Foley’s Hatchery and had his own chicken barn for some time. Bob also ran a restaurant just east of town (Breaker Breaker) His hobbies include wine making, gardening and golf. He married Nina Kolesar from the Springhill distict in 1965 and they had two daughters and have five grandchildren. They live in Neepawa

Bob Barker has retired from the newspaper business and continues to live in the Okanagan (Vernon). He has three daughters and four grandchildren. Bob and his wife enjoy casino and cruise excursions in order to get away from those harsh B.C. Winters!

After high school Keith Windus went to the University of North Dakota. Upon graduating in 1969, he went to work for the Turtle Mountain School Division as a physical education coordinator until 1973, at which time he went farming with his father, Lionel. Keith retired in 2006. In 1971 he married Darlene Shineton from McCreary. They have three children and five grandchildren. They reside on a small acreage on the family farm just east of Neepawa.

Ray Crabbe joined the military immediately after graduating from Grade 12 and spent 40 years in various roles and command appointments throughout the world and in Canada. He was posted in six of the 10 provinces in Canada and served in the United States, Germany, Cyprus and the Balkans War.

He retired in 1998 as a General and now lives in East St Paul, Manitoba. He operated a small consulting business there for 14 years after his retirement. Ray managed to play some hockey at various levels while serving in the military, including internationally in Germany. Ray married Brenda Freeman from Killarney and they have two children and four grandsons (as Ray says, all good looking like their grandfather).

Ron Pilkey was an excellent athlete who played minor hockey and baseball (Farmers) in Neepawa. He went on to play for the Kelowna Rockets of the British Columbia Junior Hockey League. Ron worked at Foley’s Hatchery. He died tragically in an automobile accident in 1964 and predeceased his parents, Bruce and Elsie and brother, Mervin.

Bryan Barker retired from the position of Director of Child Psychology with the Saskatoon Health Region in 2008. He continues to live in Saskatoon and has a son also in the city there. Bryan has continued to play golf and racquet sports with the same group for 40 years. He gets to warmer areas for the winter and enjoys camping and gardening in the summer.

Larry Evans went on to play Junior Hockey with the Brandon Wheat Kings and the Winnipeg Rangers

He later got involved in the family business and took ownership of the bowling alley and Evans drive-Inn restaurant. At the time of returning to Neepawa, Larry played for the Natives for several years. Larry has just recently sold the properties to the Boston Pizza group. Larry married Nancy Hunter and they still live in Neepawa.

Marvin Bent worked for many years with Seimic Data Processing then spent time operating a long haul trucking service, moving furniture throughout western Canada. Marvin’s hobbies include playing pool and Colorado skiing. Marvin has one child and one grandchild and has just recently retired in Calgary. His brother, Dennis, is also a Calgary resident.

Gordon McCallum married a meteorologist and lived in the Toronto area. Last reports on Gordon was that he was involved in local car rallies and that he and his wife bought a custom made Prout boat from England, which he had troubles launching for several years because of a defect. Once repaired, his plans were to sail the seven seas in their retirement.

An addition to last week’s feature

Last week’s “Where are they Now?” featured the 1948-1949 Neepawa Bantam BB team. Here’s some more information about Walter Green, who was the team’s manager. Walter married Jean Byles in 1943 and had two children and seven grandchildren. He taught school in Portage La Prairie and in Minnedosa (principal) before coming to Neepawa from 1947 to 1949. He went on to teach in Winnipeg and Toronto before moving back to Winnipeg.

He retired in 1978. Walter became ‘clerk of sessions’ for the Westworth Church and President of AOTS (as one that serves) Walter passed away in 2004.