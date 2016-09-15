All clear at HyLife after evacuation

Details Published on Thursday, September 15, 2016

By Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Banner/Neepawa Press

HyLife employees in Neepawa recently received an unexpected mid-shift break, as the facility had to be temporarily evacuated. Representatives with the company have confirmed that at approximately 6:20 pm on Wednesday, Sept. 14, a potentially hazardous condition was discovered within the plant’s piping systems.

Employees were removed from the building and shifted to their designated check points for roll call and direction. All the employees were recorded as safe and accounted for without incident or need for medical attention. After the emergency evacuation procedures were initiated and additional testing was done, the plant was declared safe for the resumption of production. At that point all employees returned to the plant to complete their shift.

In a released statement, HyLife noted that they will complete a briefing on the situation, as is the company’s normal procedure when emergency measures are implemented. They added that they were pleased with the effectiveness in which the emergency measures program was instituted in this instance.