Minnedosa hosts Senior Men’s Fall Classic

Details Published on Friday, September 16, 2016

Submitted article

The Neepawa Banner/Neepawa Press

The participation numbers continue to grow for the Minnedosa Golf Course’s Senior Men’s 2 Man Fall Classic. The one day tournament, held on Friday, Sept. 9, featured 39 teams (78 players), the largest amount in the Classic’s three year history. The format of the event involved the front nine being played in a two-man best ball format, while the back nine was played in a two man scramble format, resulting in the team total. The total results from the day are as follows:

Championship Flight:

Rod Klassen/Terry Lumsden68 Count Back*

Keith Fawcett/Mel Beatty 68

Ken Newman/Kevin Quesnel69 Count Back

John Zeke/Darren Maginal69

First Flight:

Don Jackson/Barry Hooke 72 Count Back

Bill Moody/Larry Kidd 72

Don Horner/Phil Lewis 72

Allan Porter/Ken Benson 73 Count Back

Second Flight:

Craig MacDonald/Sean Vin 77 Count Back

Barry Tegg/Wayne Tegg 77

Dan Motuz/Robert Hendry 77

Wilf Taylor/Rick Wiens 78 Count Back

Third Flight:

Bob Manns/Jack Manns 81

Dale Szucki/Elgin Robertson82

Dennis Leclaire/John Fayant83

Cal Goetz/Jim Boyd 84

* Count Back is used to separate tied players after the conclusion of a competition. In the event of a tie, the better scoring entrant between the tied golfers will be the one with the lowest combined score for the final nine holes of the game.