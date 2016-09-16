Minnedosa hosts Senior Men’s Fall Classic
- Details
- Published on Friday, September 16, 2016
Submitted article
The Neepawa Banner/Neepawa Press
The participation numbers continue to grow for the Minnedosa Golf Course’s Senior Men’s 2 Man Fall Classic. The one day tournament, held on Friday, Sept. 9, featured 39 teams (78 players), the largest amount in the Classic’s three year history. The format of the event involved the front nine being played in a two-man best ball format, while the back nine was played in a two man scramble format, resulting in the team total. The total results from the day are as follows:
Championship Flight:
Rod Klassen/Terry Lumsden68 Count Back*
Keith Fawcett/Mel Beatty 68
Ken Newman/Kevin Quesnel69 Count Back
John Zeke/Darren Maginal69
First Flight:
Don Jackson/Barry Hooke 72 Count Back
Bill Moody/Larry Kidd 72
Don Horner/Phil Lewis 72
Allan Porter/Ken Benson 73 Count Back
Second Flight:
Craig MacDonald/Sean Vin 77 Count Back
Barry Tegg/Wayne Tegg 77
Dan Motuz/Robert Hendry 77
Wilf Taylor/Rick Wiens 78 Count Back
Third Flight:
Bob Manns/Jack Manns 81
Dale Szucki/Elgin Robertson82
Dennis Leclaire/John Fayant83
Cal Goetz/Jim Boyd 84
* Count Back is used to separate tied players after the conclusion of a competition. In the event of a tie, the better scoring entrant between the tied golfers will be the one with the lowest combined score for the final nine holes of the game.