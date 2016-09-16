Banner logo 2014 2RiversBanner   NeepawaPressBlue

Neepawa raises the roof, literally and figuratively

Details
Published on Friday, September 16, 2016
Share

IMG_32341.jpg

Submitted photo. Left to Right: Myla Ignacio in Maria Clara dress, Ronald Ignacio and Ram Ignacio in Barong Tagalog and Toines Ignacio in a Mestiza dress, take a bow at the end of theFilipino Culturla Festival. The event was fundraiser held in August to assist in covering the cost of roof repiars at  St. Dominic’s Church in Neepawa.

Submitted

Neepawa Banner

The Filipino Cultural Festival, held on August 27 as a fundraiser for St. Dominic’s Church in Neepawa, has an official total amount of money raised.

After all expenses were paid, including cost of venue and food, the festival brought in $5,715 to put towards the new roof for St. Dominic’s. Money was raised through admission as well as food and beverage sales. The church and everyone involved in the fundraiser are very pleased with the results and very grateful for everyone who came out to support the cause and learn about another culture. Work on the repairs is currently underway.

GWB Auto
Forman Honda
Bill Klassen
Broadfoot Fraser Agencies
DMEDDIEENGINEERINGINC
Tru Hardware
Kaldeck Trailers
Pal Group
Dr. Murray
Mortgage Centre
 