Neepawa raises the roof, literally and figuratively

Details Published on Friday, September 16, 2016

Submitted photo. Left to Right: Myla Ignacio in Maria Clara dress, Ronald Ignacio and Ram Ignacio in Barong Tagalog and Toines Ignacio in a Mestiza dress, take a bow at the end of theFilipino Culturla Festival. The event was fundraiser held in August to assist in covering the cost of roof repiars at St. Dominic’s Church in Neepawa.

Submitted

Neepawa Banner

The Filipino Cultural Festival, held on August 27 as a fundraiser for St. Dominic’s Church in Neepawa, has an official total amount of money raised.

After all expenses were paid, including cost of venue and food, the festival brought in $5,715 to put towards the new roof for St. Dominic’s. Money was raised through admission as well as food and beverage sales. The church and everyone involved in the fundraiser are very pleased with the results and very grateful for everyone who came out to support the cause and learn about another culture. Work on the repairs is currently underway.