Rosedale rural water project progressing

Details Published on Thursday, September 15, 2016

By Ken Waddell

Neepawa Banner/Neepawa Press

After many long years of wishing and hoping, mixed in with numerous meetings and planning, the RM of Rosedale appears to be poised for the constructing of a rural water pipeline.

Rural Municipality of Rosedale municipality CAO, Kara Sylvester said, “We have received a grant for the $3 million project. The federal government is putting up 50 per cent, the province and the RM 25 per cent each.” The RM is working closely with the Manitoba Water Services Board on a Water Sales Agreement with the Town of Neepawa. About 40 customers have expressed interest and have until Oct. 7, 2016 to make a $1,000 deposit. About 25 to 30 other customers have also showed some interest as well. Tendering is expected to go out in early 2017 and construction is expected to start in the spring of 2017 and has to be completed under the agreement with the senior levels of government by March of 2018.

Town of Neepawa CAO, Colleen Synchyshyn said there will be an agreement developed that will be subject to approval by Neepawa council. Synchyshyn said that the Water Services Board has told the Town of Neepawa that with the third well recently installed at Hummerston there will be plenty of water to supply the town’s future needs as well as the Rosedale customers.