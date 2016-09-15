Book launch a success

Banner logo 2014 2RiversBanner   NeepawaPressBlue

Published on Thursday, September 15, 2016
Submitted Photo. Sharron Arksey at the book launch for her debut novel, The Waiting Place, on Sept. 8, 2016, in Winnipeg. 

The Waiting Place is a novel that explores a woman’s life in a modern rural landscape.

Born and raised in Langruth, MB, Sharron Arksey studied journalism in univeristy and worked as a reporter/photographer in Portage la Prairie for several years. She eventually moved back to Langruth, married her high school sweetheart and began raising cattle and two children. Arksey wrote a weekly column about life in rural Manitoba, called Rural Routes, for 25 years.  

For more information on the book, or to pre-order it online it, visit www.turnstonepress.com

