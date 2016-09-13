Summer may be over, but construction season sure isn’t

Details Published on Tuesday, September 13, 2016

Photos by Tony Eu.

Although summer break may be over, construction projects around town are not only continuing, but new projects are starting.

On Friday, Sept. 9, construction work began on the housing development on the corner of 1st Ave. and Mill St. (above). The housing complex will be a five-plex for seniors, owned by Troy Much and a partner. On the same day, road work on Ellen St. began as well (below). The Town of Neepawa will be completely redoing the one block between 1st and 2nd Ave. which was in desperate need of repair.