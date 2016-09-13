It's a blast from the past!

Details Published on Tuesday, September 13, 2016

By Kira Paterson

The Neepawa Press/Neepawa Banner

Anyone missing the good old days – or wishing they were alive in the good old days – has an opportunity to get a blast from the past! The Neepawa Lions Club is selling a chance to go back in time for their upcoming fundraiser. It’s not a time machine, but it’s the next best thing: tickets to At The Hop, a ‘50s and ‘60s themed concert coming to Neepawa on Sept. 27.

The concert will be performed by Adam T. Elvis and his wife Marsha Lynn, accompanied by the Good Rockin’ Tonight band. The first half of the concert will feature classics from artists like Buddy Holly, Johnny Cash, The Beach Boys, Chubby Checker and more. The second half of the night will be a tribute dedicated solely to the music of Elvis Presley.

The concert will take place at the Roxy Theatre on Tuesday, Sept. 27 starting at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available at Harris Pharmacy, Gill & Schmall Agencies, Your Dollar Store with More, It’s Time Fashion & Gifts and the Neepawa Banner. The Roxy can hold 300 people, so that’s how many tickets have been made available. So far, only about 40 tickets have been sold, so there are still plenty available for anyone who might be interested in a little throwback!

Proceeds from the ticket sales go to help fund the local projects the Neepawa Lions Club supports. A few of the big things funded by the Lions Club include the new play structure at Lions Riverbend Park and a $2,000 bursary given to a graduating student every year.

Another fundraiser the Lions Club is doing in conjunction with the concert is a 50/50 draw. Tickets for the draw are available at all of the businesses selling tickets for the concert. The draw itself will take place during the intermission of the At The Hop concert, at 8:30 that night. So far, there have been about $1,200 worth of ticket sales, so the winner could take home $600 or more!

A few Lions Club members will be at the Co-op grocery store on Sept. 15 from 1 to 4:30 pm, selling concert and 50/50 tickets. There will also be another day when a couple members will have a table set up somewhere downtown to sell tickets, but the date and place is yet to be determined, so keep an eye out for that.

Lions Club member Terry Smith explained that this is the first time they’ve done a big fundraiser like this concert. He noted that recently, the club has been a little less active and members wanted to do some bigger fundraisers to get the club active within the community again. The Lions Club is all about “putting funds back into the community,” as Smith put it, so raising money is essential to be able to do that.

Anyone wanting to learn more about At The Hop, the 50/50 draw or just the Lions Club in general can contact Terry Smith at 204-476-5443.