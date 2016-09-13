Thumbs up - To flowers

Details Published on Tuesday, September 13, 2016

Neepawa Press/Neepawa Banner

Submitted

Thumbs up to Julie Barilla for the amazing flower gardens that you have created. Keep up the good work!

Cindy Tibbett, Neepawa.

