Thumbs up - To flowers

Published on Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Thumbs up

Neepawa Press/Neepawa Banner

Submitted

Thumbs up to Julie Barilla for the amazing flower gardens that you have created. Keep up the good work!

Cindy Tibbett, Neepawa.

Would you like to send a thumbs up or thumbs down to an individual or group in the community? Please send it our way. Submissions must include a name and must be under 100 words. We want to hear from you!  In person: 243 Hamilton St. Neepawa ~ By fax: 204-476-5073 ~ By email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 

 

 

