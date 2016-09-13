Eat a cookie for charity!

Details Published on Tuesday, September 13, 2016

Photo by Tony Eu.

The Tim Hortons 2016 Smile Cookie Campaign is underway.

This year, money raised from the event in Neepawa will be going to the Neepawa Health Auxilary, to help pay for infusion pumps at the Neepawa Health Centre. The health auxilary helps medical institutions in the area by providing medical equipment that isn’t paid for by Manitoba Health.

Cookies are $1 each, with the entirety of that dollar being donated to the health auxilary. The Smile Cookie Campaign started on Sept. 12 and runs until Sept. 18, so get your cookies while they last and help support the Neepawa Health Auxilary at the same time.