New alert system for Neepawa

Details Published on Tuesday, September 13, 2016

By Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Press/Neepawa Banner

Residents of Neepawa will soon have the option of joining a free emergency notification program. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, Town Council voted to participate in CodeRED, a system which provides an alert to residents through text, e-mail, landline or cell phone.

Several other communities, such as the Rural Municipalities of Minto-Odanah, North Cypress-Langford and the City of Morden, have already joined the program and given the CodeRED system extremely positive recommendations. Potential uses for Neepawa could range from general notices, such as hydrant flushing and snow clearing; to major emergency notifications, such as missing persons and weather alerts.

During the council meeting, mayor Adrian de Groot noted that the system would be extremely valuable as a high-speed mass notification system, that would keep residents safe in the event of an emergency. The cost to the town for the program will be $4,316.00(US$) a year. That rate will not increase through the term of the contract, even if the population of the community it covers increases. The town has the option of renewing the contract every year. As for ratepayer participation in the CodeRED system, it is optional and at no charge to interested individuals. The town will likely advertise the process of signing up for the program through its website and social media, as well as local media.

Fire protection deal

The Town of Neepawa and RM of North Cypress-Langford have come to terms on a new fire protection services agreement. This deal, which retroactively commenced on Jan. 1, 2016, will be automatically renewed from year to year thereafter, unless termination or changes to service delivery are requested. The details of the agreement will see the Neepawa Fire Department providing initial response to the RM for fire prevention, suppression, safety, rescue and emergency services. In return, the RM will contribute annually to the department on a fee for service basis. The portion of the fee will take into account current and historic service call data.

Neepawa gets grant money

The Town of Neepawa has received federal funding for a pair of endeavours. The first grant is for $4,000 and will assist with the operation of ‘What’s the Big Idea’, an entrepreneurship event aimed at new businesses and ideas. This year’s edition of ‘What’s the Big Idea’ is scheduled for Oct. 20. The other grant was for $7,500 and will go towards upgrades to the town’s website. Earlier this year, town council announced plans to create an updated version of the site with the help of a website development company from Saskatchewan called Instightrix. The frame model of the new website is operational and the finished product is still on schedule to be finished for the end of 2016.

Misc

Town Council is planning to examine its garbage and recycling program and a potential annexation of land from the RM of North Cypress-Langford. Both these reviews are in the preliminary stages of discussion, so expanded details will be made public during future council deliberations. Administration has recently received an update from the firm developing the town’s new firehall. Municipal officials have been informed that the conceptual drawings are near completion.