Riding Mountain family fun day a success

Details Published on Friday, September 9, 2016

Submitted photo. Lucas Smith enjoying a pony ride led by Wayne Scott. In the background, kids are lining up to get a turn in one of the bouncy castles.

By Kira Paterson

Neepawa Banner/Neepawa Press

Last Sunday, families had the chance to get out for a day of fun, while supporting a local cause. Cats TNR & Rescue held their first annual Family Fun Day in the town of Riding Mountain. About 150 people came out from all over the Westman area, including Brandon, Neepawa, Eden, Plumas, Glenella, Kelwood, Laurier and, of course, Riding Mountain. The event raised approximately $900 to put towards neutering and releasing or rescuing cats in Riding Mountain.

“For our first event of this kind, we are very pleased with the turnout,” said Brandi Falk, one of the event’s organizers and member of the Cats TNR & Rescue board. “The feedback we’ve gotten has been positive and the support and kindness we’ve been shown from the community has been outstanding!”

The day included bouncy castles, music, games, a small animal farm, farmers’ market and other activities for kids and adults alike. Falk said that they are planning to do this event again in the future. “Next year, Cats TNR & Rescue will also be celebrating five years, so hopefully we will be able to add to the event and see it grow in size and fun!”

They have caught and vetted nine adult cats and three kittens in Riding Mountain, so far. Falk explained that they will continue to trap and vet the cats there until it starts to get too cold out and then they will start again in the spring.

Cats TNR & Rescue works in the Westman area to reduce the population of stray cats in the most humane way they can: trap, neuter and release or rescue and adopt. They are a non profit organization, so all the fundraising they do goes to the veterinary bills and costs of caring for the cats they rescue. Their next fundraising event is a paint night at the Neepawa golf course, planned for Oct. 14. Then, they have a craft sale in Kelwood set for Oct. 22.

More information on Cats TNR & Rescue can be found on their website, catstnrrescue.com or their Facebook page.