The Dispatch - August report

Details Published on Thursday, September 8, 2016

Submitted

Neepawa Banner

On Aug. 3, at approximately 2:45 pm, Neepawa RCMP were patrolling highway 16, east of Neepawa and came across a westbound vehicle that appeared to be swerving. Police conducted a roadside stop to check driver sobriety. A lone female in the vehicle displayed signs of intoxication and was arrested. The female provided two samples of breath and the results found that she was three times over the legal limit. Teresa Rozema of Calgary was charged with Impaired Operation of Motor Vehicle. Rozema appeared in Brandon court the following day and received a fine of $1,950 and a 15 month Canada wide driving prohibition.

On Aug. 18 at approximately 12:15 am, Neepawa RCMP were called to Minnedosa for an assault. Police attended and spoke to the female victim. It was determined that an intoxicated male had begun to argue with the female, which led to the male assaulting the female. The male also stole property belonging to the female before kicking her out of the residence. Attempts were made to locate the male and were unsuccessful. As a result, a Warrant for Arrest has been issued for Christopher Wilson of Rolling River.

On Aug. 18, at approximately 5:10 pm, Neepawa RCMP received a call in regards to uttering threats to a person in Minnedosa. Police attended and spoke with all parties involved. It was determined that a male subject had a knife in his possession and threatened bodily harm to another individual. The male was located in Minnedosa and arrested for uttering threats. A knife was also located on his possession. As a result, John Belbas of Minnedosa was charged with Uttering Threats to a Person and Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose.

On Aug. 18, at approximately 8:30 pm, Neepawa RCMP received a call from an individual from Plumas in regards to a stabbing. The individual reported that he got into a physical altercation with another male, which led to the victim being stabbed with a knife. The male attended the Neepawa hospital in regards to his non-life threatening injuries and was released a short time later. Two individuals from the Plumas area were arrested in connection with the assault. Their names cannot be released at this time as charges have not been laid in court. They are to appear in Minnedosa Court on Oct. 3.

On Aug. 26, at approximately 11:20 pm, Neepawa RCMP responded to a disturbance at a residence in Neepawa. It was reported that a male was intoxicated inside a residence and arguing with the occupants. The male proceeded to smash the front bay window of the residence and fled on foot prior to police showing up. Police located the male near the golf course where he was arrested. Kirsten Daniels of Neepawa was charged with Mischief and four counts of breaching court imposed conditions. He was taken to Brandon Corrections and remains in custody at this time.

The speeder of the month was located by Cst. Reid of the Minnedosa RCMP. One driver decided not to slow down while driving through a construction zone, travelling 97 km/hr in a posted 60 km/hr construction zone. Fine amount was $1,019.

For the month of August, Spruce Plains RCMP were involved in a total of 313 files.