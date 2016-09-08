The legacy that keeps on running

Published on Thursday, September 8, 2016

Banner file photo. Last year’s Terry Fox Run, which took place on the track at NACI high school, had about 65 participants and raised $7,500. This year, the run will again be taking place on the high school track.

By Tony Eu

Neepawa Banner/Neepawa Press

September brings with it a lot of things. It brings back to school. It brings the start of fall. And it brings the Terry Fox Run.

On Sunday, Sept. 18, people across the country will get together and run in support of cancer research. Thousands of communities across Canada will participate in the run, which, as well as promoting and assisting cancer research, also helps us to remember the inspiring story of Terry Fox.

Thirty-six years after his original run, Terry Fox has impacted not just Canada, but the entire world through the money donated to cancer research in his name. When we run, we keep Terry’s legacy of heroic perseverance in the face of adversity and his unbreakable spirit alive.

From an original goal of raising $1 million, Terry Fox has now contributed over $700 million to cancer research and as long as Canadians keep running, that number will keep climbing.

In Manitoba alone, there are 42 organized runs planned. Among them are runs in Neepawa, Minnedosa, Gladstone and Rivers.

The Neepawa run will be starting at 2 pm. The course is 5 km long and is wheelchair, bicycle and rollerblade friendly. The run will be taking place on the Neepawa Area Collegiate Institute track.

In Minnedosa, the run will be starting at 9 am, at the Minnedosa Community Conference Centre. It has both a 5 km and a 10 km option, both of which are wheelchair, bicycle and rollerblade friendly.

The Gladstone run starts at the Norma Moore Memorial Arena, at 9 am. The course advises against wheelchairs and rollerblades due to terrain, but is still bicycle friendly.

In Rivers, the run begins at 10 am from the Riverdale Community Centre and, like the Minnedosa’s, has the option of either a 5 km or a 10 km course. The course is also wheelchair, bicycle and rollerblade friendly.

All of the events are also pet friendly, so feel free to bring your faithful animal companion along with you to support cancer research.