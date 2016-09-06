Local artist on display at ArtsForward

Details Published on Tuesday, September 6, 2016

Photos by Kira Paterson. Some of Kim’s work is inspired by her rural home that she has grown to love since moving from a big city in Korea. Most of her paintings are based on animals, landscapes or photos she’s taken on her travels.

The September exhibit at the Manawaka gallery in ArtsForward is officially open for the month. Miyoung Kim, of Neepawa, normally paints for friends and family, but has her art on public display for the first time.

Kim was formally trained in ceramics, but she has been working with acrylic paints more to challenge herself. She does have two ceramic vases on display at the exhibit this month, as well. ArtsForward is hosting an opening reception where people can meet Miyoung Kim and hear more about the pieces from the artist herself. The opening is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 7 pm.

This painting of poppies is going to be her wedding gift to her son and future daughter-in-law.

Left: A portrait Kim sketched of her son and his fiancée. Right: She has one photograph displayed in the exhibit of hoarfrost on fallen leaves and grass.

Left: A painting of the sun shining through the trees in the spring time. Right: One of her ceramic vases on display.

A saw Kim painted for Prairie Forest to commemorate the retirement of a long-time employee.