Looking back - 1936: New C.P.R. train rolls into town

Details Published on Tuesday, September 6, 2016

Courtesy of Cecil Pittman Archives. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 1936; The new C.P.R. Semi-Streamlined Train pulled into Neepawa’s station.

By Cecil Pittman

The Neepawa Press

80 years ago Tuesday, Sept. 1, 1936

When the new C.P.R. semi-streamlined train, pictured to the right, smoothly pulled into Neepawa Sunday noon, a crowd of 1,800 thronged the platform to greet the first vehicle of its kind to pass through the town. People made a special motor trip from miles away to see the train.

No sooner had it come to a stop when there was a grand rush to inspect the interior, and before some could get in, they were just part of a surging mob, wedged in and only able to shuffle along a few inches at a time. For over half an hour, the jam continued and by the time many reached the doorway they were nigh exhausted.

70 years ago Thursday, Sept. 5, 1946

The C.I.L. salt plant here may put on another working shift to increase production of salt if shortages in the east become worse. This announcement was made by a representative of the company to officials in Winnipeg who were discussing the shortage of salt and soap throughout the country.

60 years ago Thursday, Sept. 6, 1956

Neepawa Lions Club sponsored its third two-car Parko of the season Thursday night and a huge gathering estimated at more than 2,700 persons from many Manitoba centres attended the successful event.

One of the fine cars offered in the event was finally won by a Neepawa resident. Bob Robson, mechanic at the Rutledge garage, was the popular winner of the 1956 Pontiac. The Plymouth sedan, 1956 model went to Mrs. H. Burton of Bethany.

50 years ago Friday, Sept. 2, 1966

Neepawa will continue to be policed by its local force, rather than RCMP detachment, it was decided at town council this week.

For the past two weeks, council has been studying an offer by the RCMP to take over Neepawa’s policing duties. It was agreed unanimously Tuesday that the local force should be retained at the present time.

40 years ago Thursday, Sept. 2, 1976

Don Sangster and Beth Decock are two very lucky young people, thanks to Peter Cottingham. Monday morning, Don and his cousin, Beth, were out on lake Irwin enjoying a canoe ride, but decided to take a break on the boat dock. While they were sitting on the dock, the canoe began to drift away, so Don jumped in to try to retrieve it. The wind kept pushing the canoe out and before he knew it, Don’s mother said, he was out too far. Beth, age 12, had had previous life saving training and dove in to assist Don. Beth managed to keep Don above the water until Mr. Cottingham arrived on the scene, but by that time, both Beth and Don were in trouble. Mr. Cottingham first tried to throw the pair a life jacket, but it fell short so Peter entered the water, swimming out to them.

30 years ago Thursday, Sept. 4, 1986

NACI schoolteacher Brian Bailey has received the National Health and Welfare Canada Volunteer award-certificate of merit for his 18 years of dedicated service to the community.

Bailey is only one of 71 Canadians to receive the award.

“I think it’s quite an honour”, said Bailey. “If it’s only 71 Canadians who have received the award, then it takes on a little prestige.”

20 years ago Tuesday, Sept. 3, 1996

Manitoba Environment will be sending a letter to Neepawa Town Council recommending the construction of fencing around two sludge ponds located beside the water treatment plant on McGill Street.

“The contract did not call for fencing as of yesterday,” Morley Smith of Manitoba Environment said last Wednesday, “but we do recommend it. We will be sending a letter to the town making that recommendation.”

The issue of fencing arose last week when a concerned citizen telephoned The Press, saying the unfenced areas of water posed a potential hazard to young children in the residential neighbourhood.

A spokesman for the department of labor said it shouldn’t be a hard decision.

“We don’t have a (building) code dealing with that, but common sense tells you to put a fence around something like that,” he said. “That it’s located anywhere near a residential area makes it even more important.”

10 years ago Monday, Sept. 4, 2006

A newcomer to Neepawa is challenging Bob Durston for the mayor’s chair in the Oct. 25 municipal election.

Barb Harris said as mayor, she would tap into the potential of Neepawa and area – something she feels isn’t now happening.

“There’s a lot of potential around here that doesn’t appear to be met,” Harris said.“I would really push for regional development.”

Harris also said it seems to take too long for area projects to get off the ground. She cites the wastewater plant upgrade and personal care home.

Although a newcomer to Neepawa, Harris has plenty of municipal experience under her belt. A two-term municipal councilor for the city of Whitehorse, Harris also served as the city’s deputy mayor.

Meanwhile, Chamber of Commerce president Monty Simon said he plans to seek a council seat next month. Simon ran unsuccessfully in the 2002 election. Durston announced in July he would seek a second term. He had previously served on council from 1977 to 1998.