A final farewell to Evans Bowling Lanes

Details Published on Thursday, September 1, 2016

By Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Banner/Neepawa Press

A public auction was held on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at Evans Bowling Lanes and Mr. Ribs restaurant in Neepawa. For many people, this would be their last chance to see the interior of the buildings before being demolished, to make room for new development.