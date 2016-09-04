Wild summer at Neepawa Library comes to a close

Details Published on Sunday, September 4, 2016

Submitted article

The Neepawa Banner/Neepawa Press

We’ve had a wild summer at Neepawa Library. Congratulations to all the participants in the TD Summer Reading Club this year - from the enthusiastic pre-readers to the middle grade readers and teens who enjoyed all the books and activities we had to offer this summer. Our theme this year was “wild” and we had lots of wild fun traveling around the world learning about wild places and wild things, thanks to Vicky Elgert who led the activities again this year.

As an added bonus, we were excited to present the Ryan Price Magic Show in August, which was also themed wild! Thank you to the Youth Advisory Council and Beautiful Plains Community Foundation which provided financial support to bring this magic show to Neepawa. We look forward to planning next year’s program, which will celebrate Canada; watch for information next spring about program registration.

Now it’s time to start planning for our September activities at the library. Storytime will be starting once again on Friday, September 9 at 11 am for pre-school age children and their caregivers. Neepawa Rotary members are ready to start reading fun stories and telling tales; our I Spy table is all ready for spying and crafts are being prepared. Registration is not required.

September is also “Read a New Book Month” and we’re celebrating at Neepawa Library with a Book Tree where you can support the library’s Buy a Book fund by donating a loonie to purchase a leaf to hang on our tree. You don’t have to read a new book to hang a leaf on the tree, but why not try a different author or genre this month. Ask anyone at the library for suggestions if you can’t decide.

Another idea for a change of reading pace is to browse our magazine selection. In addition to standard titles like Canadian Living, Reader’s Digest, McCall’s Quilting and Martha Stewart Living, we also have Real Simple, Canadian Geographic, Craft Ideas, House Beautiful and Women’s Health. New for this fall are Golf Digest, Love of Knitting, Small Farm Canada and Family Circle. Something for everyone for sure.

“My best friend is a person who will give me a book I have not read.” – Abraham Lincoln