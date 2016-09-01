Museum in Arden holds ‘soft opening’

Details Published on Thursday, September 1, 2016

Photos by Kira Paterson. Above left: Some old children’s winter clothing and a sled are part of the pioneer section. Above right: Part of the school section of the museum was a bookshelf full of old school books and classic novels like Gulliver’s Travels by Jonathan Swift.

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Lansdowne Heritage Resource & Tourism Committee (LHRTC) held their first open house at the new museum in Arden. The event was meant to get locals in to see what artifacts the museum has so far and hopefully inspire some of the attendees to donate historical items they might have.

There is also a municipal section in the museum. Above left: Some of the municipal items include an old district map and a census from 1901. Above right: There is also an old post office stand that has a weigh scale, stamp stand and other old tools formerly used in post offices.

For anyone who missed the first open house, the museum will also be open Sunday, Sept. 11 from 2 to 4 pm and Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 5 to 7 pm.

Below: Many of the LHRTC members were at the open house, including Rod Shuttleworth (far right), who was explaining to some of the attendees how the “Velocipede” used to ride on the railroad tracks.