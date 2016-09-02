Going to the birds

Details Published on Friday, September 2, 2016

By Banner Staff

The Neepawa Banner/Neepawa Press

On Monday, Aug. 29, a get-together was held at the Rotary Park Bird Sanctuary. The purpose of the meeting was for Jake Birch explains the day-to-day requirements for looking after the birds at the sanctuary to some potential volunteers.

The bird sanctuary in Neepawa was close to ceasing operations, after it was announced that Birch and fellow volunteer George Burnett were stepping down from their caretaking duties. Since the announcement, as many as 20 people have inquired about assisting to keep the sanctuary open to the public.