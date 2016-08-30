My Neepawa - Bumbling along

Banner logo 2014 2RiversBanner   NeepawaPressBlue

Published on Tuesday, August 30, 2016
What’s “Your Neepawa”? We’re asking readers to share with us their pictures of past and present Neepawa. To share a picture, please email a high resolution version (1 MB or higher) to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or stop by the office at 243 Hamilton Street, in Neepawa.  Please include your name as well as a description of the photo.

IMG_3186_copy.jpg

Photo by Sonya Paterson.  This bumblebee’s too cool to fly. He was seen crawling around on a farm east of town on a brisk morning earlier this summer.

 

