He was humble, honest, wise and real

Details Published on Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Photo courtesy of Hertiage Neepawa Land of Plenty. Jack Huxley in the 1970s working in the Neepawa Press building.

By Press Staff

On Monday, Aug. 15, 2016, Jack Huxley passed away. A prominent member of the community and owner of The Neepawa Press for many years, he will be missed by friends, family and everyone who had the pleasure to know him.

On Aug. 18, Jack’s funeral service was held at the Neepawa United Church, where Rita Friesen delivered these words of remembrance:

“John Campbell Huxley, Jack, was born November 7, 1927, the second child of Thomas Lynden (Barney) Huxley and Margaret (Maggie) Huxley. Jack and his sister, Mayme Huxley Lupton, spent their early years on the family farm at Riverhurst, Saskatchewan. As a result of the Great Depression of the ‘30s, the family gave up the farm and moved first to Welwyn, Saskatchewan and then, in 1939, to Carberry.

Early life

It was here that Jack received most of his education. These years built the foundation for his involvement in baseball, hockey, fishing and snooker. In 1943, Jack’s father was the superintendent of carpenters with the American Army Post Engineers, working on the Alaska Highway. Jack very much wanted to be a part of that historic event, and by studying hard he obtained the grades his parents expected and earned the right to spend the summer up at Dawson Creek working on the project.

After graduation, Jack became an apprentice printer with his brother-in-law at the Carberry News-Express. He also played hockey with the Junior B team at Boissevain. Marie, teaching in Carberry at the time, attended a hockey game and her friend pointed out Jack, stating that he was a ‘clean player,’ a high compliment.

The love that lasted a lifetime

Jack and Marie met in 1951, married in 1952 and in 1953, they moved to Neepawa, moving into an apartment in the Guinn house, commonly known as ‘The Castle’. Jack had obtained employment managing the Neepawa Press, a job that would become his career. During these early years, the couple attended picture shows at the Roxy - admission 25 cents - or dancing at the Arcade to the music of The Black Hawks. It was also during this time life long friendships were developed and nurtured.

In 1954, Jack and Marie built a home at 562 Second Avenue. They were delighted and thankful to remain there, raising their family, entertaining guests and making memories up until 2013. Family was most important to Jack. Through his years as co-owner of the Press with John Oslund, from 1968 to 1988, a period in which the paper grew in integrity and purpose, gaining the respect of the community and the Manitoba Community Newspaper Association, Jack set aside time for family and community.

A family man

Jack and Marie and their three daughters spent two weeks camping every summer, a must for Jack, exploring Canada. An outing could be fishing, an afternoon at Big Valley or a destination drive searching for Arrowheads. Jack and Ivan Traill became knowledgeable about where to search and identifying what it was they found. Jack was delighted to provide his daughters with wonderful memories.

A growing family

As the family grew to include son-in-laws and grandchildren, Jack simply had more people to love and encourage. The grandchildren and their activities enriched Jack’s life. Susan and Rob and their children, Shawn and Lindsay; Joanne and Wayne, daughters Kristin and Cam and Karla and Brad; and Lois and Bob and their sons Jesse and Joel loved as they were loved. The addition of Hannah, Kristin and Cam’s daughter, a great granddaughter for Jack and Marie was simply the icing on the cake. Jack maintained that she was ‘a pretty special little lady.’

An impact through generations

Jack played an important role in his grandchildren’s lives, as he did in his daughters’ lives. They recall that to grandpa, everything was ‘just great’ and every meal was ‘delicious’. He was always thankful for everything anyone did for him, a quick visit, a phone call, important family connections.

Jack attended hockey games and baseball games. You would find him behind home plate, eating a hot dog and having endless cups of coffee. It was not unusual to find Jack wearing dress pants, a sweater and a St. Louis Blues hat. Jack had a torn loyalty between watching the Neepawa Natives and staying home to catch grandson, Joel, playing hockey with St. Louis.

Jack had a love for people and his community. A supper out involved Jack talking to almost everyone in the restaurant, everyone was important and had a story. When Jack was recognized for his 50 year Rotary Award, he wondered what all the fuss was about. Jack was philosophical, his response when informed of events, was ‘these things happen’. No doubt a refrain that you will hear and smile, or say with a smile.

A life’s worth of stories

Jack was a voracious reader, keeping tabs on many local newspapers, editing them, ascertaining if they were profitable or not. He loved non-fiction, Canadian history, archeology and books on wildlife. Often staying up really late to read, knowing that, with retirement, his only commitment was to get down to ‘the office,’ the Drop in Centre, welcoming folks, playing cards and shooting pool.

Jack was humble, honest, wise and real. He had a sense of humor and a love for his fellow man. Among his work with and for his community he served on the Game and Fish Association, the school board, the Neepawa United Church Board, the Chamber of Commerce, was a founding member of the Elks, a member of the HAND (Home Assistance Neepawa Disctrict) committee and a strong supporter of the Neepawa Terry Fox Run. The Neepawa Rotary Club was a big part of Jack’s life. Jack was aware of the goodness of the Divine creator, expressing his appreciation, declaring ‘we are so blessed.’ For family, the food on the table, friends and the care and concern expressed to him and his family, Jack was thankful. The first thing Marie knew about Jack was that he was a clean player. In hockey and in all of life, he maintained that status. He has left a legacy of faith, loyalty and service.”

Though he sold the Neepawa Press in 1988, Jack frequently stopped by the Neepawa Press office. He came to to pick up weeklies from around the province and talk newspapers, or sports, with the staff.

May he rest in peace.