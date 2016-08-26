#17 in your program but #1 on the most wanted

RCMP are searching for a pair of suspects in an unusual break-in. On Aug. 15 at 3:38 a.m., a break-in occurred at a beer store vendor in Russell. Video surveillance caught two men entering the store and stealing cases of beer.





The first man was wearing mitts/gloves, a large coat, ball cap and had his face covered. The second suspect that followed was dressed as a goalie. However, he may have been a defenceman or forward in disguise as he was wearing jersey #17 – a non-traditional number for goalies. He is described as having a medium build, wearing a blocker, trapper and carrying a goalie stick.

Anyone with information about this theft or has played against a goalie matching this description is asked to call Russell RCMP.

