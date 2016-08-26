A boo-tiful day in Riding Moutain

Details Published on Friday, August 26, 2016

Photos by John Drinkwater. Inhabitants emerge from the Park Theatre’s “Haunted House.”

By John Drinkwater

Neepawa Banner/Neepawa Press

Friends of Riding Mountain National Park (RMNP) hosted the annual Boo in the Park on Saturday, Aug. 20. Hundreds of families filled streets and sidewalks to meet monsters and other weird creatures roaming around the townsite.

Above: This spooky mannequin was spotted outside the Wasagaming Community Arts centre.

Boo in the Park also includes a free outdoor concert, this year featuring Haywire and Trooper. The concert was an outstanding success. Megan Dudect, Promotions and Non-Personal Media officer for RMNP said, “The dry sunny weather contributed to a wonderful event. Boo in the Park brought in many hundreds of visitors during the day. We estimate nearly 5,000 attended the free concert. The brief power outages caused minor delays and the audience were very supportive. We at RMNP were extremely pleased with all those who assisted in this experience!” This was the seventh year of the free concerts and many who attended were looking forward to next year’s.

Below: Approximately 5,000 fans attended the free concert featuring Haywire and Trooper. The crowds extended beyond the grass area near the Trading Post.