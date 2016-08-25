The Dispatch - Beware of callers posing as Canada Revenue Agency employees

Details Published on Thursday, August 25, 2016

Spruce Plains RCMP

Well it’s been a lengthy amount of time since the Spruce Plains RCMP have submitted a report to you, the readers. The weekly reports were provided regularly by Auxiliary Constable Grant ‘Hymie’ Hurrell, but since the Auxiliary Program no longer operates as it once did, A/Cst. Hurrell was unable to continue. Thanks Hymie for all your work.

With July bringing an end to the school year and a beginning to the summer, Spruce Plains RCMP have been preparing for the busier stretch of the year. The following is a brief example of some of the calls local members were involved with:

On July 2, Neepawa RCMP conducted a traffic stop on highway 16 in the RM of North Cypress-Langford, as a vehicle was seen following too closely to the vehicle in front. A male driver was arrested for an impaired investigation, which resulted in two samples of breath obtained with readings of 290 mg per cent and 290 mg per cent. As a result, Taw Htoo of Saskatoon has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

On July 25, Neepawa RCMP responded to a traffic complaint from Minnedosa Co-op about a possible impaired driver. The vehicle was located and the male driver was arrested for an impaired investigation, which resulted in two samples of breath obtained with readings of 160 mg per cent and 150 mg per cent. As a result, Michael Foster of Gladstone has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

During the month of July, seven individuals were arrested and charged for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

On July 20, Neepawa RCMP were investigating a theft of a bike that had occurred in Neepawa. Police were conducting surveillance on a residence in Neepawa when two males were seen leaving the residence with the stolen bike. Police approached the two males and informed them that they were under arrest. The two males ran from police and after a short foot pursuit, one male was caught. Justin Roulette has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, possession of break-in instruments, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest. The other male was located and arrested a few days later. Blake Beaulieu has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime and resisting arrest. Both males are currently before the courts dealing with their charges.

The month of July also brought an increase of fraud related files, 24 in total. A large number of these files were in relation to individuals calling people and stating they work for Canada Revenue Agency. The callers are usually very aggressive on the phone, demanding payments be made to them. If payments are not made, they threaten with police attending the residence to arrest the individual. If you receive any such calls, please refrain from paying these individuals. This is not the way the CRA collects payment. If you are unsure, as many calls sound legit/authentic, contact your local RCMP Detachment for assistance. You can also call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 to report the fraud.

The speeder of the month went to one lucky Neepawa resident who was caught by Cpl. Taggart travelling 141 km/hour in a posted 100 km/hour zone. The ticket amount for travelling that fast was $586.75.

For the month of July, Spruce Plains RCMP were involved in a total of 438 files.