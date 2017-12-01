Neepawa Farmers outlast MacGregor

Details Published on Friday, December 1, 2017

By Eoin Devereux

Neepawa Banner & Press

A big offensive effort late, made up for a slow start by the Neepawa Farmers on Saturday, Nov. 25, on the way to a 9-5 win over the MacGregor Wild. The Farmers picked up four goals in the third period to secure the victory.

Early on in the game, it appeared as though MacGregor would be in control, as they scored a pair of goals in the first period and added a third early in the second. That made it an early 3-0 advantage for the Wild. Both teams would begin piling up the points, however, as the Farmers notched five goals in the middle frame, while the Wild added two more of their own. Ward Szucki, Reigan Buchanan, Lance Nugent, Daylon Creasy and Bret Levandoski all scored for Neepawa during that second period’s offensive onslaught. That would ensure the game was tied a 5-5 going into the third.

The Farmers completed their comeback with four goals in the final 20 minutes of regulation. Nugent and Szucki added goals to their earlier efforts, while Matt Lowry and Nolan Speiss added singles to close out the evening on a positive note for Neepawa. Goaltender Brady Plett entered the game early in the second period in relief, and picked up the win for the Farmers with a 17 save effort. MacGregor’s Stuart Fleury was pegged with the defeat for the Wild, but still put in a solid 41 save performance.

With the win, Neepawa’s record improved to 5-2-0 on the season, good enough for a tie for first in the Eastern Division with the Gladstone Lakers.

Gladstone keeping pace

The combination of Sean Kubas, Jesse Hall and Jordon Geddes powered the Gladstone Lakers to a 7-3 over the Hartney Blues on Saturday, Nov. 25. Kubas had a pair of goals and an assist, while Hall and Geddes both closed out the night with matching three points performances themselves (1 goal - 2 assists). Eric Beaudin, Regan Stire and Trey Evensong also had goals, while Ed Friesen had a three assist night to his credit. This latest win is Gladstone’s fourth in a row and has them neck and neck with Neepawa in the standings.

Minnedosa downed by Wawanesa

The early season woes continue for the Minnedosa Bombers, as they lost to the Waywanesa Jets, 6-3 on Saturday, Nov. 25. Travis Erickson, Derek Cameron and Shane Jury scored for Minnedosa. The defeat dropped the Bombers into fourth place in the east, behind the Cartwright Clippers.