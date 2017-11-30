Howden to coach at SJHL /MJHL Showcase

Published on Thursday, November 30, 2017

By Eoin Devereux

Neepawa Banner & Press

The Neepawa Natives will likely have a few players hitting the ice for the upcoming SJHL/MJHL Player Showcase. But no matter how few or how many of them end up lacing their skates at the event, there will be at least one person repping for the team behind the bench.

On Thursday, Nov. 23, the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) announced the coaching staffs for the upcoming Showcase, scheduled for Jan. 15-16 at Regina’s Co-Operators Centre. As part of the event, Natives head coach Dustin Howden will serve as an assistant coach for MJHL team one (20-years-old and under). OCN Blizzard coach Doug Hedley will serve as the head coach, while Devin Atkin of the Dauphin Kings will be the teams’ athletic therapist.

Two other teams will also be assembled from the MJHL to take part. MJHL team two will consist of Ken Pearson and Steve Mullin of Winkler, along with athletic therapist Mike Twardoski of Waywayseecappo behind the bench. Meanwhile, the MJHL 18-year-old and under squad, will have Paul Dyck (Steinbach), Troy Leslie (Virden) and athletic therapist Jeff Eidse (Steinbach) leading the prospects.

Howden indicated that at this stage of his coaching career, he’s pleased to have this opportunity.

“I’m just honoured to be selected to participate in this event. There are a lot of great coaches in both leagues and myself, being a younger coach, being still relatively new to the profession, this is a nice opportunity. I’ll do what I can to represent the MJHL in a positive way.”

The selection of players involved with the SJHL/MJHL Showcase will be announced in the near future.