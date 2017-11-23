Midget Chiefs drop pair to Winnipeg

Micah Waddell

Neepawa Banner & Press

The Yellowhead AAA Midget Chiefs received a thrashing this past weekend, taking two losses against Winnipeg teams. The Chiefs were defeated on Saturday Nov. 18, by the Winnipeg Bruins 3-2. Zach Veitch and Jake Poole racked up goals for Yellowhead during this loss.

Then on Sunday Nov. 19, the Winnipeg Thrashers also defeated the Chiefs, by the score of 5-2. Logan Wotton was the only scorer from Yellowhead against the Thrashers. The pair of losses dropped Yellowhead’s regular season record to 7-8-0.

Bantam Chiefs split weekend

The Bantam Chiefs boys team fared better this past weekend then their Midget counterparts, managing to come away from the weekend with one win and one loss. The Chiefs lost their first game of the weekend against the Pembina Valley Hawks 4-2, on Saturday, Nov. 18. Sloan Stanick and Briley Wood of the Chiefs found the back of the net on that night. Yellowhead then defeated the Winnipeg Monarchs on Sunday Nov. 19, 4-3. Briley Wood put away two goals for the Chiefs, while teammates Slade Stanick and Colby Wotton both tallied one goal a piece making the final score 4-3 for the Chiefs

Female Midgets lose two

The Chiefs female midget squad fought hard over the weekend in a pair of games. The team’s best effort wasn’t enough, however, losing 5-3 to Central Plains on Saturday, and 3-2 to the Winnipeg Avros in a shootout.

For the Saturday, game, Angusville product McKiya Mazur, Rylee Gluska of Neepawa and Rivers’ Sadie Wood amassed points that night for the Chiefs. The next night, Yellowhead was able to keep the Winnipeg Avros at bay, until the third period with a score of 2-2 leading to a shootout. Morgan Ramsay (Rivers) scored the first goal for the Chiefs in the second period followed by a goal from Dauphin’s Megan Quesnel. The Avros scored once in the second leaving the Chiefs leading 2-1 entering the third, when the Avros snuck in their second goal tying the game and ultimately leading to a loss in a shootout for the Chiefs.

Chiefs Female AAA Bantam

The Bantam ladies team defeated the Central Plains Capitals on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2-0. Josie Nichols of Onanole put one in the net during the second period, while Cromer’s Brooke-Lynn Rowand followed suit in the third.