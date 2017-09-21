NACI Tigers tamed by Moosomin

Details Published on Thursday, September 21, 2017

By Eoin Devereux

Neepawa Banner

A spectacular game from running backs Taine Middleton and Tanner Mann, still wasn’t enough to secure a recent road win for the Neepawa Area Collegiate Institute (NACI) Tigers. While the pair put up a combined 412 rushing yards and three touchdowns against the Moosomin Generals on Friday, Sept. 15, NACI still lost 64-26.

During the game, which was played on Friday, Sept. 15, in Moosomin, Middleton had 21 carries for 256 yards, including a 65 yard touchdown run. Mann, meanwhile, contributed with 14 carries for 156 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also went 2/6 passing for eight yards. NACI’s third running option, Jayvee Posadas added another 53 yards on seven carries. He also had one catch for 10 yards.

On the defensive end of the ball, Rylan Hollier had nine tackles, while Thomas Boxall and Luca Keller added four tackles respectively. As for the special teams, Landen Poitras registered a 56 yard kick return for the Tigers. Moosomin, meanwhile, collected two kickoff returns of their own.

The loss drops the Tigers’ regular season record in the Rural Manitoba Football League to 1-1. NACI’s next game will be their home opener Friday, Sept. 22, when they face the Southwest Sabres.