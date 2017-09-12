BU Bobcats touring rural schools

Published on Tuesday, September 12, 2017

The Neepawa Press

The Brandon University (BU) Bobcats are taking their talents to rural schools for a third straight season. Neepawa, Carman, CFB Shilo, Melita and Neepawa will get the chance to see the Bobcats in action as the basketball and volleyball teams prepare for the 2017-18 U-Sports regular season with intra squad games:

“Our intra squad game tour is a great promotional tool and helps us gain exposure in areas outside of Brandon,” said Athletic Director Russ Paddock. “We want to strengthen our presence in rural Manitoba and provide electrifying entertainment at the same time.”

The first stop on tour is CFB Shilo, where O’Kelly School will welcome the BU women’s basketball team on Wednesday, Sept. 13 Tipoff is 6:30 p.m. at General Strange Hall.

The following night, Sept. 14 the women’s volleyball team plays a tune-up match at 7 p.m. at Neepawa Collegiate.

Meanwhile, Carman’s own Mason Metcalf makes the trip back home with his Bobcat teammates for a men’s volleyball intrasquad game at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 19.

Metcalf is coming off representing Canada at the World University Games and his alma mater cannot wait to see him hit the floor at Carman Collegiate.

“Mason is an excellent role model and we cannot wait to see him compete in his home gym,” said principal Jeff Latimer. “Mason has shown dedication and perseverance to excel at the U-Sports level and those are the types of qualities that we want to instill in our students.”

The men’s basketball team will close out the tour on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. at Melita School. A basketball program returned to the community for the first time since 2010 last season under the guidance of former Bobcat Kalena Green. Green teaches Grade Two and serves as head coach of the Marauders varsity boys’ team.

“Having the Bobcats come to our school will encourage our current student-athletes to continue to develop their skills and I also believe it will spark interest in others to start playing the game,” said Green. “It will be an amazing experience for our community and we cannot wait to have the team come to our school.”

Over the past two seasons, the Bobcats intrasquad game initiative has seen BU teams travel to Boissevain, Carberry, Dauphin, Deloraine, Gladstone, Glenboro, Hamiota, Souris and Virden.