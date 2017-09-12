NACI Tigers win football season opener

Details Published on Tuesday, September 12, 2017

By Eoin Devereux

The neepawa Press

The Neepawa Area Collegiate Institute (NACI) Tigers are off to a strong start in the Rural Manitoba Football League, blanking the East Parkland Warriors 59-0 on Thursday, Sept. 7. The Tigers were able to dominate by controlling the ground game, rushing for over a combined 300 yards. Taine Middleton lead the way with a 165 yards on four carries. He also contributed three touchdowns. Burke Erickson followed close behind with 130 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Jayvee Posadas added 60 yards and a pair of touchdowns to round out Neepawa’s dominating rushing day. Though the Tiger’s air attack was not quite as busy, it was still effective, adding a pair of scores. Quarterback Tanner Mann threw a 47 touchdown pass to Burke Erickson. Not to be outdone, Erickson himself tossed a 47 yard TD pass of his own, that one being caught by Jacob Normore.

On the defensive side of the ball, NACI proved to be a powerhouse with four sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble. Rylan Hollier and Thomas Boxall lead the way with seven and six tackles respectively.

The next game for Neepawa will be on Friday, Sept. 15 in Moosomin against the Generals. The home opener for the Tigers will be the following week, on Friday, Sept. 22 vs. the Southwest Sabres.