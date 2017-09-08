Former Natives goalie commits to University of Calgary Dinos

Details Published on Friday, September 8, 2017

By Eoin Devereux

Neepawa Banner

Former Neepawa Natives goaltender Tyler Gutenberg is heading west for his next foray between the pipes. The Manitoba Junior Hockey League announced on Friday, Sept. 8, via online media release, that the 20-year-old has committed to the University of Calgary Dinos of USports – Canada West University Athletic Association, for the 2017-2018 season.

Gutenberg, who was acquired by Neepawa during the 2015-2016 season, said in the press release that he was thankful for the support the junior ‘A’ club provided him as he pursued his college goal.

“Neepawa truly is a first class organization, and without all of the people that help make it that special this opportunity for myself would not have been possible. Last season was amazing seeing the community come together in our playoff run, and just really getting behind the team all year to give us the confidence to succeed,” stated Gutenberg.

The commitment is later than usual on the calendar, as coaches with the U of C only contacted his former club, the Neepawa Natives five weeks ago, in order to review Gutenberg’s game video. Natives head coach Dustin Howden said the organization was quick to assist one of their alumni in advance of both their on-ice and scholastic pursuits.

“Calgary had interest in Tyler earlier this year. Then, recently, some plans changed within their program so they came to us and we were more than happy to share our information with the [University of Calgary]” said Howden. “[Gutenberg] was always a hard worker for us on the ice and a great representative for the club off of it. Calgary is a very good program, which will provide him with a well deserved chance to go after his post-secondary dreams.”

Gutenberg played in 35 regular season games for the Natives last year, posting a 3.31 goals-against average, along with a .903 save percentage. During the playoffs, his numbers improved to a 2.50 goals-against, with a .927 save percentage.