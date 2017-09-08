Kerkowich claims third Rosebowl title

For the third time in four years, Mark Kerkowich has won the Rosebowl Golf Tournament at the Neepawa Golf and Country Club.

By Eoin Devereux

Neepawa Banner

A very familiar name will be inscribed on to the Neepawa Golf and Country Club’s Rosebowl trophy this year. That’s because it’s already been etched upon it twice before, as Mark Kerkowich has claimed his third championship.

Kerkowich was able to hold off the challenge of Derek Cameron on Monday, Sept. 4 to take the championship flight of this annual match play event.This year’s victory is the third for Kerkowich, who previously won the Rosebowl in 2014 and 2015. Along with Kerkowich and Cameron in the championship flight were Joe Chartand, who was the consolation winner and consolation runner-up, Colton Willms.

After the event, Kerkowich indicated that this year’s victory was a little bit tougher than his prior titles. He cited the combination of stiff winds and stiff competition for making this a real challenge.

“It was a tough [final] day out there, because the wind challenged us. Fortunately, I was able to keep the ball down for most of the round, play it safe and rely on making the putts once I reached the greens. In an event like this, it’s very important to play it smart and take what the course and the conditions on any particular day give to you,” stated Kerkowich. “On top of that, it seemed as though the group of guys [that were competing] is getting tougher and tougher. Previous years were a challenge, but this year really seemed to featured some exceptional golfers.”

This year was the 55th edition of the Rosebowl Tournament. This competition has established itself as one of the most prestigious events on the western Manitoba golf calendar and consistently attracts the province’s premier players. It uses the match play scoring system, which consists of individual holes won, halved or lost. On each hole, the most that can be gained is one point.

2017 Rosebowl results (Top eight flights)

Championship Flight

First place - Mark Kerkowich

Second place - Derek Cameron

Consolation winner - Joe Chartrand

Consolation runner up - Colton Willms

First Flight

First place - Al Hart

Second place - Don Schmall

Consolation winner - Mike Coutts

Consolation runner up - Mark Williams

Second Flight

First place - Derek Benson

Second place - Bryan White

Consolation winner - Greg Misener

Consolation runner up - Lance Nugent

Third Flight

First place - Brad McConnell

Second place - Greg Hockin

Consolation winner - Ryan McLean

Consolation runner up - Myles Lawrence

Fourth Flight

First place - Craig Johnston

Second place - Al Davies

Consolation winner - Tyson Daymond

Consolation runner up - Jason Vinnell

Fifth Flight

First place - Rodney White

Second place - Clarke Rempel

Consolation winners -

Sean Boyle/Garett Rempel

Sixth Flight

First place - Dave McIntosh

Second place - Rob Buchanan

Consolation winner - Dan Moran

Consolation runner up - Jeff Ejercito

Seventh Flight

First place - Gary Barber

Second place - Merv Bohn

Consolation winner - Wayne Ernest

Consolation runner up - Shannon Plett