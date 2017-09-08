Kerkowich claims third Rosebowl title
- Published on Friday, September 8, 2017
For the third time in four years, Mark Kerkowich has won the Rosebowl Golf Tournament at the Neepawa Golf and Country Club.
By Eoin Devereux
Neepawa Banner
A very familiar name will be inscribed on to the Neepawa Golf and Country Club’s Rosebowl trophy this year. That’s because it’s already been etched upon it twice before, as Mark Kerkowich has claimed his third championship.
Kerkowich was able to hold off the challenge of Derek Cameron on Monday, Sept. 4 to take the championship flight of this annual match play event.This year’s victory is the third for Kerkowich, who previously won the Rosebowl in 2014 and 2015. Along with Kerkowich and Cameron in the championship flight were Joe Chartand, who was the consolation winner and consolation runner-up, Colton Willms.
After the event, Kerkowich indicated that this year’s victory was a little bit tougher than his prior titles. He cited the combination of stiff winds and stiff competition for making this a real challenge.
“It was a tough [final] day out there, because the wind challenged us. Fortunately, I was able to keep the ball down for most of the round, play it safe and rely on making the putts once I reached the greens. In an event like this, it’s very important to play it smart and take what the course and the conditions on any particular day give to you,” stated Kerkowich. “On top of that, it seemed as though the group of guys [that were competing] is getting tougher and tougher. Previous years were a challenge, but this year really seemed to featured some exceptional golfers.”
This year was the 55th edition of the Rosebowl Tournament. This competition has established itself as one of the most prestigious events on the western Manitoba golf calendar and consistently attracts the province’s premier players. It uses the match play scoring system, which consists of individual holes won, halved or lost. On each hole, the most that can be gained is one point.
2017 Rosebowl results (Top eight flights)
Championship Flight
First place - Mark Kerkowich
Second place - Derek Cameron
Consolation winner - Joe Chartrand
Consolation runner up - Colton Willms
First Flight
First place - Al Hart
Second place - Don Schmall
Consolation winner - Mike Coutts
Consolation runner up - Mark Williams
Second Flight
First place - Derek Benson
Second place - Bryan White
Consolation winner - Greg Misener
Consolation runner up - Lance Nugent
Third Flight
First place - Brad McConnell
Second place - Greg Hockin
Consolation winner - Ryan McLean
Consolation runner up - Myles Lawrence
Fourth Flight
First place - Craig Johnston
Second place - Al Davies
Consolation winner - Tyson Daymond
Consolation runner up - Jason Vinnell
Fifth Flight
First place - Rodney White
Second place - Clarke Rempel
Consolation winners -
Sean Boyle/Garett Rempel
Sixth Flight
First place - Dave McIntosh
Second place - Rob Buchanan
Consolation winner - Dan Moran
Consolation runner up - Jeff Ejercito
Seventh Flight
First place - Gary Barber
Second place - Merv Bohn
Consolation winner - Wayne Ernest
Consolation runner up - Shannon Plett