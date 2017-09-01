Harvest for Hockey supports team and youth

Details Published on Friday, September 1, 2017

Ken Waddell

The Neepawa Banner

The Neepawa Natives Harvest for Hockey program helps support the local junior team. The money raised from the Harvest for Hockey program comes in at a time of year when the team is running up large billeting costs. The money from grain that farmers donate goes to billet families and in turn, most of it gets spent in local grocery stores as families provide good meals for the players

Neepawa area has a vibrant farming community and the Neepawa Natives are all about building partnerships with area farmers and farm groups to promote agriculture, farm families and the community while at the same time ensuring the Neepawa Natives organization thrives.

Recently, the team sent out letters to the area farmers asking that they consider supporting the 2017-18 Neepawa Natives Harvest for Hockey project.

Neepawa Natives vice-president Cam Tibbett said, “All the participating farmers and farming families will be recognized on signage at the Yellowhead Arena, on the team website and in the local media. A Harvest for Hockey Game Night is being planned where Harvest For Hockey contributors will be recognized. Donors will also receive two tickets to the November 4, 2017 Sports Dinner with guest speaker Chris Walby”.

Over the 29 year history of the Neepawa Natives, the team has been able to offer a rural town Canadian hockey experience to over 400 young men. The team hopes to continue this small agricultural town’s influence in young men’s lives. Neepawa Natives general manager Myles Cathcart said, “The team is very proud that we have been able to provide a good hockey experiences and help many players to further their hockey career and university education.”

Farmers can donate canola or any other grain directly at one of the following grain terminals or elevators, where there is a Neepawa Natives Harvest For Hockey account set up: Richardson Pioneer at Minnedosa, Parrish and Heimbecker at Gladstone and Viterra at Forrest

The contact person for the 2017-18 Neepawa Natives Harvest for Hockey program is Cam Tibbett, who can be reached at (204) 841-3060.