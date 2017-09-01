NGCC ready to host Rosebowl Tournament

Details Published on Friday, September 1, 2017

By Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Banner

A premier golf tournament, which has become an end of summer tradition for many, returns to Neepawa this Labour Day weekend. The Neepawa Golf and Country Club (NGCC) is scheduled to host the 55th edition of the Rosebowl Tournament, Sept. 2-4. Over 100 golfers from across the province have committed to the event, including returning champion Mike Evenson of McCreary. Other notable challengers returning will include Kris Jacobsen, who finished second in the 2016 tournament and 2014-2015 championship flight winner, Mark Kerkowich.

Neepawa Golf and Country Club general manager and CPGA golf pro Landon Cameron said the men’s match play event has become a real staple on the golf calendar for many of the province’s top players.

“We have done a lot of things over the past few years, to enhance the event and ensure it is a fun weekend for everyone involved,” stated Cameron. “We have a solid group of about 70-75 returning players who sign up every year, but we’re also seeing many younger players starting to get involved, on a year in, year out basis. Getting that next generation of golfers excited about the Rosebowl is very important in maintaining it for years to come.”

While extremely warm and dry conditions have blanketed the region for an extended period, Cameron doesn’t expect that will impact the course. He said the grounds crew has done a very good job to ensure all 18 holes are in tremendous shape and ready for the long weekend.