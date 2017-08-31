No guarantees heading into training camp

photo by Eion Devereux

Left to right: Neepawa Natives general manager Myles Cathcart and head coach Dustin Howden speak with a combination of prospects and returning players on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at the beginning of the MJHL club’s training camp at the Yellowhead Centre.

Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Banner

Though the stifling temperatures outside suggest otherwise, the first signs of winter have returned to Neepawa, with the Neepawa Natives’ annual training camp. Anywhere between 75 to 90 players where estimated to report to the Yellowhead Centre on Wednesday, Aug. 30, for the 29th instalment of the MJHL hockey club’s tryouts.

Neepawa Natives general manager Myles Cathcart noted that this year’s camp could be one of the most interesting in recent memory, citing one very significant reason.

“The depth this year is the best we’ve seen in a while. There are a lot of young prospects coming in, that have developed over the past couple years, since we drafted them and now appear to be ready to make that next step up into the junior ‘A’ ranks,” said Cathcart. “On top of that, we have many returning players who have been working very hard in the off-season to come into camp ready to go. Right now, we have eight 20-year-olds returning and several 19-year-olds as well. So, there are going to be some tough decisions that’ll have to be made. It’s the nature of the game at this level.”

Head coach Dustin Howden agreed with that assertion, saying there will be battles at every position.

“When you look at the depth chart, this team will have skill on every line. It’ll just be a case of positioning. The little battles that go on during training camp can make the difference. This camp is going to be very competitive and that’s going to be fun to see. To watch the way it all plays out over the weekend,” Howden said. “We’re going to run them through some drills, which will allow us to evaluate their skills and ability; and more importantly, their fitness. It’s one thing to be explosive early, but come the end of practice or the end of final day, we’ll see who is still able to stand out.”

The training camp will include a core of returning roster members from last year’s squad, as well as rookies and recent draft picks. Several other players in this category are currently at camps for Western Hockey League clubs, so the number could be larger before the beginning of pre-season. Cathcart said there will still a good amount of talent that will be on display early on. He added that some could be ready to step into a roster spot right now and a few more have some great long term potential. Howden, meanwhile, added that the entire organization is very excited about the start of training camp.

“While there is a solid core returning, we also have the crop of young players coming into camp who are going to make this lineup better. We want to ensure this team is successful on the ice, there are no guarantees for anyone heading into camp. If you earn a play on the roster this year, just know that you earned it by competing against some of the best that have assembled here, in quite some time.”

The first home pre-season game is set for Saturday, Sept. 9 against the Waywayseecappo Wolverines. The regular season begins Sept. 22 at the Yellowhead Centre, with the home opener against the Winkler Flyers.