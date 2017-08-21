Neepawa Cubs win league championship

Details Published on Monday, August 21, 2017

Front row: Mark Kerkowich, Jonah Freeman, Rodney White, Cam Tibbett, Kevin Levandosky and Bryan Todoruk. Back row: Cole Krutkewich, Jason Vinnell, Devin Tibbett, Garett Rempel, (with Kellen Hockin on shoulders) Cody Pasowisty, Nick Kuharski and Shane Levandosky. Roster members missing from picture include Drew Tibbett, Ian Kerkowich and Scott Newton.

By Eoin Devereux

Neepawa Press

The Neepawa Cubs have established themselves as the Santa Clara Baseball League’s (SCBL) top team, by defeating the Carberry Royals in the championship series. The Cubs claimed the best-of-five series in the fifth and deciding game, on Sunday, Aug 20, with a 9-3 victory.

Neepawa was able to win the last two games, bouncing back from a 2-1 deficit in the final. In the earlier showdowns, Neepawa won game 1 at home 8-3 and game 4 in Carberry 12-2. The Royals, meanwhile, took game 2 at home by the score of 5-4 and then claimed game 3 in Neepawa 7-5. With this series victory, the Neepawa Cubs secured their first Santa Clara Baseball League title since 2004.

In the fifth and deciding game, Carberry was able to score first, with a lone run in the top of the first inning. The Cubs were able to bounce back, however, with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning. Then, in the bottom of the second, the Cubs lineup found its rhythm at the plate, getting six runs off of starting pitcher Drew Allan.

Neepawa’s Jason Vinnell was credited with a pair of runs batted in (RBI), in each of those first two innings. After the game, he said getting that early advantage really settled down the entire team.

“Jumping out to that type of lead early was pretty big. We knew that Carberry was a dangerous team, so we needed to get out to a lead early and hopefully force them to go deep into their bullpen. We were able to do that, which boosted our confidence and allowed us to play a little more relaxed out in the field,” stated Vinnell.

The early rally also included a pair of double steals from Neepawa, as the Cubs went on to register seven in total. Carberry would reply, however, as Warren Birch blasted a two run homer in the top of the third. After that score, Cubs pitcher Garett Rempel was able to settle down and blank the Royals the rest of the way. He did have help though, as the Neepawa fielders made several impressive plays to corral balls put in play and secure the out at first. Rempel said that type of performance from the lineup was par for the course this season.

“When you look at the stats, they don’t tell the whole story and not just tonight, but throughout the playoffs and the season in general. The guys came up big in the field, making big plays, big catches and important outs when they were needed. It really raises a pitcher’s confidence when you know the players out in the field are able to back you up and make the play,” said Rempel.

Carberry would find itself left off the scoreboard for the rest of the game, while Neepawa added an insurance marker in the bottom of the fifth, to make the final score 9-3, with Rempel earning the complete game win for Neepawa.

Following the game, Neepawa Cubs player/coach Scott Newton said this season was really something special.

“Coming into the season, we knew we had the talent to go far, it was just a matter executing what needed to be done in the field and at the plate. While it was a solid regular season, I think the team really found itself during the playoffs. Pitching, fielding, at the plate; it all really jumped up a level in the post season,” Newton said. “Right now, we’re just really proud to be able to bring a championship back to Neepawa. This community has a very long and proud baseball history, what with the Farmers and the Cubs, so it means something to us to be a part of that rich history with this victory.”