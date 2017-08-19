Neepawa Cubs send series to game five

Details Published on Saturday, August 19, 2017

By Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Banner

It’s all come down to one game to determine supremacy in the Santa Clara Baseball League, as the Neepawa Cubs defeated the Carberry Royals on Friday, Aug. 18, by the score of 12-2. With that win, the Cubs have forced a fifth and deciding game in the best-of-five championship series, which will be played in Neepawa on Sunday, Aug. 20.

The Cubs claimed the win with an impressive late game effort, scoring all 12 of their runs in the final three innings, including nine in the top of the seventh. But before the figuratively flood gates opened for Neepawa, a Mark Kerkowich single in the top of the fifth, drove in the first run of the night for Neepawa, tying the game at 1-1. The Royals, who scored one in the bottom of the first inning, had held that narrow lead for the majority of the night.

Neepawa then followed up in the top of the sixth, as Cole Pasowisty delivered a two-run single, which would turn out to be the game winner. Carberry replied with a lone run in the bottom of the sixth, before Neepawa took over by sending nine batters completely around the diamond to seal the victory.

Cubs pitcher Cole Krutkewich earned the win with a complete game six hitter, while Bret Heselwood’s received the loss, pitching a 6 1/3 innings and surrendering 10 runs. The deciding game for the SCBL championship series will be played in Neepawa on Sunday, Aug. 20. The start time for that game according to the league website is set for 6:30 pm.