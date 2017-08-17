Carberry Royals one win away from title

By Eoin Devereux

Neepawa Banner

The unexpected post-season surge of the Carberry Royals continued on Wednesday, Aug. 16, as they bested the Neepawa Cubs 7-5 in extra innings. The victory puts Carberry, who started the playoffs as the seventh seeded team, just one win away from claiming the Santa Clara Baseball League (SCBL) championship.

Carberry stacked its claim on the lead in the top of the third inning, with a pair of runs. The Cubs fired back, however, in the bottom half of the inning, with two of their own. A pair of runs in the fifth once again provided a lead for the Royals. Runs in the bottom of the sixth and seventh, respectively, tied things up once again and sent the game into extra innings.

Under SCBL rules, the teams played international rules, starting with runners on first and second base. Carberry was able score three times to break the 4-4 tie, while Neepawa managed just one in response, ultimately falling by the final score of 7-5.

Carberry pitcher Daylon Creasy went the distance for the Royals with five strikeouts, while giving up nine hits. He also helped his own cause at the plate, by scoring three runs. Garett Rempel had a complete game on the mound for the Cubs, allowing seven hits, but striking out nine.

The Royals could claim the Santa Clara League crown on Friday, Aug 18, as they’ll host game five in Carberry at 6:30 pm.