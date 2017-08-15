Provincials a home run for Neepawa

Details Published on Tuesday, August 15, 2017

Photos by Eoin Devereux

Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Press

Garett Rempel of the Neepawa Cubs slides into third base during the Cubs’ first game of the weekend, an 8-1 win over Springfield. The Boissevain Centennials celebrate after the final out in the championship game, a 4-3 victory over Morden. Centennials third basemen Skyler Canada charges the ball during the semi final showdown with the Oak River Dodgers. Jason Vinnell of Neepawa makes contact with the ball in the Cubs’ final game of the weekend, a 2-1 loss to Pilot Mound. Morden Mohawks catcher Reagan Johnson tags out Dawson Hole, in the top of the seventh inning in the championship game. Additional pictures and full story on the weekend will appear in the Friday, Aug. 18 edition of the Neepawa Banner.