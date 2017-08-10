Carberry even series with Neepawa Cubs

Details Published on Thursday, August 10, 2017

By Eoin Devereux

Neepawa Banner

The Carberry Royals have tied up the Santa Clara Baseball League championship series at 1-1, after topping the Neepawa Cubs 5-4. The Royals won game two in dramatic fashion on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Carberry, scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Daylon Creasy collected the victory on the mound for the Royals.

In the opening game of the best-of-five series, on Friday, Aug. 4 in Neepawa, a five-run third inning helped the Cubs secure a 8-3 victory over Carberry. Garett Rempel threw a complete game two-hitter for Neepawa to earn the win.

The championship series will now take a short hiatus, as the Cubs prepare to host the Baseball Manitoba Senior ‘AA’ Provincial Championship, which begins on Friday, Aug. 11. The Cubs, along with the Portage Padres will represent the Santa Clara Baseball League at the event. Once the provincials conclude on Aug. 13, Neepawa will turn their attention back to Carberry, with game three on Wednesday, Aug. 16. The game will be played in Neepawa and start at 6:30 pm. Game four will be on Aug. 18 in Carberry, while game five, if needed will return to Neepawa on Aug. 20.