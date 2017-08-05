Neepawa Cubs win game one of Santa Clara final

Details Published on Saturday, August 5, 2017

Shane Levandosky make contact with the baseball during game one of the SCBL championship series, on Friday, Aug. 4 in Neepawa. Levandosky closed out the night with three RBI’s.

By Eoin Devereux

Neepawa Banner

A five-run third inning helped the Neepawa Cubs to secure an 8-3 victory over the Carberry Royals on Friday, Aug. 4, in game one of the best-of-five Santa Clara Baseball League final.

Garett Rempel threw a compete game two-hitter for Neepawa to earn the win, while Carberry pitcher Daylon Creasy registered the loss, throwing for five innings before being relieved by Scott Murray.

Game one of the best-of- five series was an extremely quickly played game, taking barely 90 minutes to complete. The only extended period at the plate for either club was in the bottom of the second inning, when Neepawa batted through the lineup and drove home five runs. While Carberry answered back in the top of the fourth with three runs, it wouldn’t be enough. Neepawa added runs in the fourth and fifth inning to make the final score 8-3.