MJHL news and notes

Details Published on Friday, August 4, 2017

Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Banner

The Selkirk Steelers are looking to raise money to keep the team alive. The MJHL club recently started a GoFundMe page looking for $80,000 in support. GoFundMe is an online crowdsourcing platform that allows people and groups to raise money.

Team president Jordan Fillion said the Steelers need to pay back their outstanding debts while they move into a new business model, one they hope will keep the Steelers in Selkirk for the foreseeable future.

During the season, the MJHL’s OCN Blizzard were on the brink of folding , but were saved at the last minute by community members willing to fund the growing expenses to operate the MJHL team.

As for the other teams across the league, only three (Steinbach, Portage and Neepawa) comfirmed making a profit or breaking even during the 2016-2017 season.

New assistant in Swan Valley

The Swan Valley Stampeders have hired a new assistant coach/marketing director, as Jamie Corbett of Headingly will be stepping into the position. Corbett brings 15 plus years of coaching experience to the organization. The past two years he was the head coach of the Winnipeg AAA Monarchs.