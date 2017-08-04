Neepawa Natives AGM set for Aug. 9

Details Published on Friday, August 4, 2017

Photo courtesy of the Banner Archives - From left to right: Neepawa natives vice President Cam Tibbett, Team President Ken Waddell and Team General Manager Myles Cathcart.

Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Banner

The Neepawa Natives will both be looking back and moving forward on Wednesday, Aug. 9, as they host their annual general meeting. The AGM, set to begin at 7:30 pm at the Yellowhead Centre, is open to the general public and will cover several topics for the junior ‘A’ club. Expected items up for discussion include the teams’ current financial outlook, recent player commitments and planned fundraising events for the upcoming year. Neepawa Natives board president Ken Waddell said it’s very important for people to attend this event and share their views on the franchise.

“[The AGM] is a great opportunity for everyone to get up to speed on what’s been happening with the club and I think that it’s important for people to participate. Whether it’s to give us advice or encouragement and hopefully, we can find more volunteers to do many more jobs that need to be done for the team,” said Waddell. “There will also be a review of the fiscal year for the team, along with an examination of some of the positive things that went on last season. We are certainly on an upswing as a team on ice and financially as well. I think people will be very pleased with the financial statements we’ll be going over at this year’s AGM. We’ll go over the numbers more in depth at the meeting, but we can confirm that we are one of only three clubs in the MJHL to either break even or post a profit, so I think that’s something the community can be very proud of and something the team should be proud of.”

Neepawa Natives general manager, Myles Cathcart, echoed Waddell’s general sentiment, and added that the AGM is also the public’s chance to learn what’s been going on to get the team ready for the upcoming Manitoba Junior Hockey League season.

“It’s a good opportunity for supporters of the team to get informed on exactly what the organization has been doing in preparation for the upcoming year,” noted Cathcart. “Though it is the off-season, there is still a lot of work that’s done, such as player transactions for example. On top of that, it’s also your chance to offer ideas to the board on what you think the team could be doing. It’s a community team, so it’s important to hear from the community.”

The next major scheduled event for the Neepawa Natives after the AGM will be a community barbeque at the Neepawa-Gladstone Co-op grocery store on Friday, Aug. 18. The team’s training camp will follow at the Yellowhead Centre Aug 30-Sept. 2. After that, that, the pre-season will begin for the club on Sept. 7, while the MJHL regular season kicks off on Sept. 23.