Rempel wins Santa Clara League MVP

Details Published on Tuesday, August 1, 2017

By Eoin Devereux

Neepawa Press

The exceptional regular season of Garrett Rempel of the Neepawa Cubs has received recognition, as he has been named the Santa Clara Baseball League’s most valuable player.

Rempel’s .541 batting average was second-best in the league. He also added a league leading 13 stolen bases to his stat line, while striking out just three times over 42 regular season plate appearances. Rempel also had a solid season on the mound, going 4-0 with an exceptional 1.36 earned run average (ERA) and 34 strikeouts.

Meanwhile, Rempel’s teammate, Cole Krutkewich was named the top rookie player of the 2017 Santa Clara season. Krutkewich had a .296 batting average and a 3.86 ERA in 16 1/3 innings as a pitcher.

One other award was announced, as Jason Kirkland of the Portage Padres was named the league’s top pitcher. He threw a league-high 40 1/3 innings and collected 50 strikeouts while maintaining a solid 2.26 ERA.

SCBL Update

The Neepawa Cubs have advanced to the Santa Clara Baseball League Championship series, after sweeping the Dauphin Brewers in their best-of-three semi-final. The Cubs earned their spot in the final with a 10-5 victory in Dauphin on Friday, July 28.

Previous to that series clinching win, the Cubs won game one in dominant fashion, blanking the Brewers 9-0 on Wednesday, July 26. Garrett Rempel lead the way for Neepawa, both on the mound and at the plate. Rempel nearly hit for the cycle with a single, double and triple and also registered seven strikeouts pitching for the Cubs.

In the other semi-final series, the Carberry Royals continue to be post season spoilers. After eliminating the second seeded Minnedosa Mavericks in the first round, Carberry surprised the top ranked Portage Padres in game one of their series, 8-1. Game two was played in Carberry on Monday, July 31 and saw Portage bounce back with a 5-4 win. The third and deciding game will be played in Portage la Prairie on Tuesday, Aug. 1.